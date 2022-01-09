Kenya’s Covid-19 rate at 13.9% as 741 test positive

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 13.9% after 741 people tested positive on Sunday from a sample size of 5,329 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 655 are Kenyans while 86 are foreigners. 373 are females and 368 are males. The youngest is a three-month-old child while the oldest is 100 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 311,538 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,099,482.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 340, Siaya 50, Nyeri 40, Bungoma 39, Mombasa 38, Kajiado 32, Kakamega 31, Nakuru 30, Tana River 19, Turkana 14, Kiambu 13, Trans Nzoia 12, Kisumu 11, Kwale 9, Murang’a 8, Nandi 8, Kericho 7, Laikipia 6, Machakos 5, Meru 5, Makueni 4, Busia 3, Embu 3, Kitui 3, Migori 3, West Pokot 3, Uasin 2, Baringo 1, Kilifi 1, Kisii 1.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (34), 10-19 years (59), 20-29 years (119), 30-39 (135), 40-49 (113), 50-59 (111), 60 years and above (170).

306 patients have recovered from the disease, 239 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 67 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 264,962 of whom 214,997 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 49,965 are from various health facilities countrywide.

9 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the last week.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,446.

“A total of 1,244 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 26,220 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 56 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 of them on ventilatory support while 16 are on supplemental oxygen,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated.

Another 296 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 275 of them are in the general wards. 21 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, of January 8th 2022, a total of 10,593,638 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 6,039,385 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,478,832.

Another 24,195 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 51,226 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.7%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.4%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

County cumulative trends and proportion of fully vaccinated

The top 10 counties are; Nairobi is in the lead with 35.4% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri 32.8%, Laikipia 26.5%, Kiambu 23.4%, Kakamega 21.5%, Taita Taveta 19.4%, Uasin Gishu at 18.9%, Murang’a 18.7%, Nyandarua 18.3% Machakos 17.9%, Kirinyaga 17.8% and Nakuru 17.6%.