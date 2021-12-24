Kenya’s Covid-19 rate at 32.6 % as 2,964 test positive

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 32.6 per cent after 2,964 people tested positive Friday from a sample size of 9,082 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 2,837 are Kenyans while 127 are foreigners. 1,546 females and 1,418 are males. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 97 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 277,609 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,975,795.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 1,113, Nakuru 249, Kiambu 153, Mombasa 136, Siaya 119, Migori 108, Kilifi 90, Kajiado 83, Kisumu 77, Uasin Gishu 76, Machakos 74, Taita Taveta 59, West Pokot 55, Kirinyaga 55,Kwale 51, Kakamega 51, Murang’a 50, Meru 44, Embu 32, Busia 28, Nyeri 28, Bungoma 25, Laikipia 25, Narok 22, Trans Nzoia 20, Bomet 19, Kisii 16, Garissa 16, Homa Bay 15, Kericho 14, Turkana 14, Nyandarua 12, Isiolo 12, Baringo 9, Makueni 7, Kitui 2, Nandi 2, Tharaka Nithi 1, Vihiga 1 and Wajir 1.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (69), 10-19 years (207), 20-29 years (782), 30-39 (882), 40-49 (506), 50-59 (314), 60 years and above (204).

77 patients have recovered from the disease, 52 from various health facilities countrywide while 25 are from the HomeBased Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 249,694 of whom 201,276 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 48,418 are from various health facilities countrywide.

One patient has succumbed to the disease which is a late death reported after conducting a facility record audit in the month of December 2021.

This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,357.

“A total of 645 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 13,887 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 16 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 9 of them on ventilatory support while 7 are on supplemental oxygen,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated.

Another 116 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 112 of them are in the general wards. Four patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, as of December 23rd 2021, a total of 9,434,220 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 5,571,509 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,862,711. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.9%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 14.2%.

Nairobi County is in the lead with 32.6% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri 29.4%, Laikipia 23.1%, Kiambu 21.5%, Taita Taveta 17.4%, Murang’a 17.0%, Uasin Gishu at 16.5%, Kirinyaga 16.0%, Machakos 15.8%, Nyandarua 15.3%, Kakamega 15.4%, Nakuru 15.0%.