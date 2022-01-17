Kenya’s Covid-19 rate drops to 6.5% as 223 test positive

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 6.5% after 223 people tested positive on Monday from a sample size of 3,456 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 176 are Kenyans while 47 are foreigners. 118 males and 105 are females.

The youngest is a two-month-old child while the oldest is 104 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 317,857 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,151,279.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 133, Nyeri 21, Nakuru 9, Kericho 7, Mandera 7, Nyamira 6, Kiambu 5, Kitui 5, Nyandarua 5, Kakamega 3, Laikipia 3, Migori 3, Siaya 3, Kirinyaga 2, Machakos 2, Meru 2, Mombasa 2, Embu 1, Kwale 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Turkana 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (20), 10-19 years (26), 20-29 years (24), 30-39 (38), 40-49 (26), 50- 59 (29), 60 years and above (60).

900 patients have recovered from the disease, 759 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 141 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 285,627 of whom 234,345 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 51,282 are from various health facilities countrywide.

11 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,499.

“A total of 991 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 9,905 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 42 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 of them on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated.

Another 226 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 221 of them are in the general wards. 5 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, as of January 16th 2022, a total of 11,096,104 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 6,204,659 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,770,760. Another 30,351 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 90,334 are booster doses.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 17.5%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.