Kenya’s COVID-19 situation not getting any better, says Aman

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman says the Coronavirus situation in the country is not getting any better.

Speaking at Afya House during the daily Covid-19 brief , Dr Aman noted that the country is currently experiencing a second spike with certain counties witnessing a steady increase in the number of cases over the past five weeks.

The counties include Kajiado, Kisumu, Kitui, Machakos, Meru and Nyeri with majority of the confirmed cases a result of community spread.

“Our medical experts are attributing the rising number of cases in all these counties to the flagrant abuse and flouting of the containment measures which we have issued here at the Ministry of Health to combat this deadly virus. This is not a good sign. If we have to fight this war, we must deploy all the ammunition we have to defend ourselves, our children, our elderly parents as well as secure our future generation.” He said.

“For this reason, fellow Kenyans, as we have always stated here since the pandemic struck our country in March this year, we shall not get tired of reminding you to strictly adhere to the containment measures as our first line of defence against this virus.” He added

Nairobi continues to lead in the number of confirmed positive cases with a steady increase in cases in the past two months. Mombasa County has also seen a steady increase in the past two months.

The CAS at the same time reiterated the importance of adhering to the ministry of health protocols aimed at containing new infections.

“A lot of infections have been witnessed in places of worship, at weddings as well as funerals. In view of this, last week the Inter religious Council announced new measures to be followed at places of worship as well as in funerals and Weddings. Just for the record according to the Council those physically attending services in places of worship will be determined by the social distancing possibilities and the size of space available. The services are not to exceed more than 90 minutes down from the earlier two hours, while the age limit of those attending is those over six years and those below 65 years.”

The Inter-religious Council also limited the number of people attending funerals to 100 with only 15 close family members allowed at the grave side. The duration of the burial must not exceed one hour and no food is to be served at funerals.

The council resolved that strictly only 50 people are to attend weddings. No food is to be served except to the close family members.

Vaccine

On Monday, the National Emergency Response Committee noted the increasing significance of a viable vaccine in the containment of the spread of COVID-19 and resolved that the committee should expand its mandate to cover matters related to efforts towards the finding a vaccine.