Kenya’s Covid-19 vaccine roll out to continue amid safety concerns

The Ministry of Health says Kenya will continue with the roll out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine even with safety concerns being raised.

The Ministry claims no single case of adverse side effects has been reported among those who have received the jab so far.

This comes amid claims by a section of stakeholders in the healthcare sector that failure to carry out a proper sensitization campaign on the AstraZeneca vaccine is causing fear among citizens.

Use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended in a number of European countries after a small number of blood clots were reported among people who recently received the jab.

Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are among the countries that have shelved the vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no evidence that the clots were linked to the vaccine.

According to the Health Ministry, 10,000 citizens have so far have been vaccinated with no adverse effects reported.

But a section of stakeholders in the medical field are questioning the approach used by the Ministry of Health to roll out the vaccine citing the sensitization gap.

The sector players are also of the opinion that top leadership in the country be among the first groups to get the jab to instill confidence to the populace as is happening world-over.