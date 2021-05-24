Kenya’s Covid positivity rate at 5.7pc after 111 new cases

Kenya recorded 111 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 1,948 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity to 5.7% per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 168,543 from a total of 1,783,374 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 108 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners with 62 being male while 49 are female.

The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 89 years old.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



142 patients have recovered from the disease, 137 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 5 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Total recoveries now stand at 114,679 of 83,353 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 31,326 are from various health facilities.

14 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, all of them being late death reports arising after conducting facility record audits within the last one month.

This now brings the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 3,073.

New deaths by age are as follows 0-9 years (2), 10-19 years (3), 20-29 years (12), 30-39 (28) 40-49 (25) 50-59 (17) 60 years and above (24).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (3), 60 years and above (9).

1,086 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,770 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 121 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 68 on supplemental oxygen. 28 patients are on observation.

Another 86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 79 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 52, Machakos 11, Kisii 9, Siaya 7, Kericho 5, Homa Bay, Mombasa and Kiambu 4 cases each, Mandera 3, Nyeri and Migori 2 cases each, Kisumu, Kwale, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi 1 case each.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 52 cases in Nairobi are from Kibra (8), Embakasi and Kamukunji (5) cases each, Embakasi South and Westlands (4) cases each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi East, Kasarani, Roysambu and Starehe (3) cases each, Embakasi North, Langata, Makadara and Mathare (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi West and Ruaraka (1) case each.

In Machakos, the 11 cases are from Machakos Town (6) and Yatta (5). In Kisii, the 9 cases are from Kitutu Chache South. In Siaya the 7 cases are from Alego-Usonga (4) and Bondo (3). In Kericho, the 5 cases are from Belgut and Kipkelion East (2) cases each, Ainamoi (1).

In Homa Bay, the 4 cases are from Homa Bay Town. In Mombasa the 4 cases are from Mvita (2), Jomvu and Nyali (1). In Kiambu the 4 cases are from Kiambaa (3), Ruiru (1).

In Mandera, the 3 cases are from Kutulo, Mandera North and Mandera South (1) case each. In Nyeri, the 2 cases are from Nyeri Central while in Migori the 2 cases are from Rongo and Suna East (1) case each.

The case in Kisumu is from Kisumu Central, the case in Kwale is from Msambweni, the case in Laikipia is from Laikipia East, the case in Meru is from Imenti South, the case in Murang’a is from Kiharu, the case in Nakuru is from Naivasha, the case in Uasin Gishu is from Ainabkoi and the case in Kilifi is from Malindi.

So far Kenya has vaccinated a total of 954,515 persons against the COVID-19 disease.

Out of the 954,515 persons, 289,900 are aged 58 years and above, others 269,541, health workers 164,053, teachers 150,303 while security officers are 80,718.

By Beth Nyaga