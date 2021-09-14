Kenya’s Covid positivity rate at 6.6pc as 835 patients recover

The COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 6.6% after 451 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hrs from a sample size of 6,833.

Of the cases 436 are Kenyans, 15 are foreigners while 244 are males and 207 are females.

The youngest is a three-month-old infant and the oldest is 95 years.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the total confirmed positive cases are now 244,380 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,464,459.

In terms of distribution among Counties Nairobi leads with 115, Nakuru 67, Uasin Gishu 28, Kiambu 26, Nyandarua 21, Garissa 21, Murang’a 20, Migori 18, Meru 15, Baringo 10, Laikipia 10, Kitui 10, Machakos 9, Narok 8, Kakamega 7, Turkana 7, Marsabit 6, Mombasa 6, Nandi 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 6, Kajiado 6, Kisumu 5, Bungoma 4, Busia 4, Kilifi 4, Nyeri 4, Bomet 2, Makueni 2, Tharaka Nithi 1, Kisii 1, Lamu 1 and Nyamira 1.

During the same period 835 patients recovered from the disease, 770 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 65 were released from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 234,737 of whom 190,234 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 44,503 are from various health facilities.

The Ministry says 5 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,928.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (0), 60 years and above (5).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (37), 20- 29 (135), 30-39 years (366), 40-49 years (572), 50-59 years (939), 60 years and above (2,822).

A total of 1,559 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,427 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 122 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 84 of whom are on ventilatory support and 35 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 632 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 574 of them in general wards and 58 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of September 13th, 2021, a total of 3,145,171 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, the total first doses are 2,312,422 while the second doses are 832,749.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 36.0% with the majority being males at (55%) while females are at (45%).

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.06%. The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 245,710, others 253,242 health workers 137,546, teachers 125,590 while security officers are at 70,661.