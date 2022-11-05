Kenya’s Covid positivity rate surges to 13pc

The Covid-19 positivity rate has shot up to a record high of 13pc after 119 new cases were reported on Saturday.

The positive cases were derived from a sample size of 921 tested in the last 24 hours. 61 are male while 58 are female, the youngest being a 1-year-old while the oldest is 97 years.

The positivity rate had remained low for months. Since last week, the trend has changed with experts attributing the spike to changing weather patterns and new variants also being witnessed globally.

According to daily reports by the ministry, the rate was 6.8 pc on October 26, 7.5pc on 27th, 8pc on 28th, and 7.9 pc on 29th before dropping to 1.9 pc on 30th.

This week however the percentages surged to above 7.5pc with Saturday hitting 13pc.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 339,671 with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,923,620.

Nairobi county leads with 97 cases, Lamu 8, Mombasa 5, Kiambu 3, Nakuru 2, Migori 2, Kwale and Murang’a have one case each.

Although no deaths have been recorded, the statistics show an uptick in hospital cases.

According to the new Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha Wafula, 13 patients are currently admitted across different health facilities, while 750 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

79 others have recovered from the disease, all from the Home-based Care and Isolation program.

“This pushes the total recoveries to 333,230 of whom 279,610 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 53,620 are from various health facilities across the country. No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,678” she said in a statement.

Vaccinations

As of November 4 th 2022, a total of 22,593,738 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 18,269,562 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 2,703,304 are doses administered to those between 12 to below 18 years while 1,620,872 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 6,206 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stands at 1,952.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated 4 was 36.3pc. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.

