Kenya’s Covid-19 recovery cases surpass 100

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
CAS Rashid Aman

Kenya has surpassed the 100th mark for recovery of Covid-19 recovery cases bringing the total of recoveries to 106 in the country.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 updates on Sunday, Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health confirmed 12 more positive cases bringing the total to 355.

Of the 12 new cases, eight are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa counties.

All are Kenyans and three had a history of travel from the neighbouring Somalia country.

The number of deaths from the virus still stands at 14 in the country.

In terms of the distribution of cases within the Nairobi Metropolitan area: Eastleigh 1, Kibra 2, Karen 1, Dandora 1, Kasarani 1, South B 1 and Umoja 1.

In Mombasa, the cases are distributed as follows: Mishomoroni 1, Mvita-Bondeni 1, Barsheba 1, Mvita-Kuze 1.

CAS Rashid also announced that the National Emergency Response Committee has directed the testing of truck drivers to start immediately at border points.

He also added that the Ministry of Health with the help of County Governments will identify isolation facilities at County Level 4 to Level 6 facilities.

CAS Rashid called upon County Governments to sensitize communities on prevention and control of Covid-19.

“Counties should disseminate information regarding proper nutrition as outlined in guidelines given,” he said.

