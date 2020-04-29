The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Digital Forensics Unit on Tuesday afternoon received the Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation.

The award comes after the DCI was voted as the second-best forensic unit in a competition run by Sumuri. Henry County Police won the prize following stiff online voting campaign by five security agencies nominated for the prize.

Others include Elkton Police Department, Washington Police Department and the Philadelphia Police Department.

DCI director George Kinoti while receiving the workstation said the crime analysis gadget will be a game changer in the manner they investigate and analyze crimes specifically; Financial and Economic Crimes, Terrorism, Online exploitation of Children, Trafficking, Malware analysis and reverse engineering among others.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Via a post on twitter, he once again thanked Kenyans for overwhelmingly voting for DCI to receive the workstation and the U.S government through Sumuri for the gift.

“With the ever changing dynamics in crime coupled by technological advancement due to globalization, this tool will go a long way in ensuring that the evidence we collect is processed and analyzed using high-end technology. We are grateful for the gift and pledge to utilize it fully in the fight against crime.” He said.

Sumuri a U.S based IT corporation specializes in providing digital forensic solutions.