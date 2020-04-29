Kenya’s DCI receives the Sumuri Talino forensic workstation

Written By: Claire Wanja
28

Talino Forensic Workstation, is a mid-level desktop processor system which features superior processing power and capabilities which include a mid-level desktop processor system, which features superior processing power and capabilities.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Digital Forensics Unit on Tuesday afternoon received the Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The award comes after the DCI was voted as the second-best forensic unit in a competition run by Sumuri. Henry County Police won the prize following stiff online voting campaign by five security agencies nominated for the prize.

Also Read  Government extends nationwide school closure by one month

Others include Elkton Police Department, Washington Police Department and the Philadelphia Police Department.

DCI director George Kinoti while receiving the workstation said the crime analysis gadget will be a game changer in the manner they investigate and analyze crimes specifically; Financial and Economic Crimes, Terrorism, Online exploitation of Children, Trafficking, Malware analysis and reverse engineering among others.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Via a post on twitter, he once again thanked Kenyans for overwhelmingly voting for DCI to receive the workstation and the U.S government through Sumuri for the gift.

“With the ever changing dynamics in crime coupled by technological advancement due to globalization, this tool will go a long way in ensuring that the evidence we collect is processed and analyzed using high-end technology. We are grateful for the gift and pledge to utilize it fully in the fight against crime.” He said.

Also Read  Floods update: Move to higher grounds meteorological department warns

Sumuri a U.S based IT corporation specializes in providing digital forensic solutions.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR