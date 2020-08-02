Kenya’s Deputy Commissioner of Police at independence laid to rest

Written By: Claire Wanja
Zachariah Bukhala Shimechero will be remembered for his strong character and impact in the society

Kenya’s Deputy Commissioner of Police at independence Zachariah Bukhala Shimechero, 87, was on Saturday laid to rest at his home area in Malinya, Kakamega County.

Zachariah’s death on the 29th July, 2020 was caused by stroke which led to kidney failure.

Apart from serving as a Deputy Commissioner of police, in 1964 he was appointed Special Commissioner of Settlement of Squatters and later appointed In-Charge of Medical stores.

He joined the police with a direct admission to Assistant Inspector after finishing Kiganjo College in 1955 rising through the ranks to Deputy Commissioner of Police.

He worked with the founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta before, during and after independence.

He also worked closely with the late former Deputy President Hon Kijana Wamalwa, the late Hon Masinde Muliro, the late Hon Martin Shikuku and the late Hon George Kapten.

He remained close to his Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, Hon Raila Odinga and Hon Wycliffe Oparanya.

On the left is his brother Elias Shimechero, nephew Joseph Anyanda Shimechero aka ‘Simba ya Ikolomani’ and the late Zachariah Shimechero

Until his death, Zachariah has been farming in Kitale at his well known ShiShi Farm.

He was the 1st chairman of the Abaluhya AFC.

Zachariah was the chairman Idakho Council of Elders.

Among the leaders who attended his burial is former Kakamega Senator Dr Boni Khalwale who is also a relative.

Earlier, Khalwale had mourned Bukhala, who is from his home area, Malinya.

He was eulogized as a loving, dedicated friend, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Many said he was Kind, hardworking and a resourceful person.

His doors were always open and he was always willing to help even if it was just a few words of wisdom.

