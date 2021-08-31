Kenya’s drought situation to worsen during short rains season

By Judith Akolo

Kenya’s drought situation is set to worsen as the Weatherman warns of depressed rainfall during the short rains season of October, November to December.

While releasing the short rains seasonal forecast, the Kenya Meteorological Service Director Stella Aura warned that the prediction of depressed rainfall during the Short Rains season which is an important rainfall season especially in the Central and South-eastern regions of the country could exacerbate the situation, “since the region is already facing an ongoing drought.

The Director explained that the presence of the negative Indian Ocean Dipole which will see below-average temperatures around the area around the East African coast will deprive the region of rainfall.

“The Indian Ocean Dipole which is characterized by below-average Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) over the western Equatorial Indian Ocean (adjacent to the East African coastline), coupled with warmer than average SSTs over the eastern Equatorial Indian Ocean (adjacent to Australia) will deprive the region of moisture.” She said and added, “this is not favorable for good rainfall over most of East Africa.”

Aura said that episodic and isolated incidences of storms that could cause flash floods “are still likely to occur despite the expected depressed rains.”

The Director noted that with most Global climate and weather forecasting models predicting that a La Nina weather condition is developing during the season, which could further worsen the drought situation already being experienced in some counties in the country.

The weatherman further said that the models are indicating that the distribution of the rainfall in time and space is expected to be generally poor over most areas especially during the month of October and the peak month of November.

The weatherman is further predicting that counties that are already in the throes of a ravaging drought including Mandera, Wajir, some parts of Garissa, Marsabit, and Isiolo are set to experience highly depressed rainfall.

Among the counties expected to receive depressed rainfall include; The Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, and Central and South Rift Valley counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, Laikipia, Nakuru and Narok counties); Counties in North-Western Kenya including; Turkana, Samburu, West Pokot); Counties in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley including; Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Nairobi County; as well as counties in the South Eastern parts of Kenya including Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Machakos, Makueni, and Kitui.

The weatherman further indicates that the Counties in North-Eastern parts of the country including Garissa, Marsabit, and Isiolo are also expected to receive depressed rainfall. The situation will also be experienced in the coastal region counties of Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, and Tana River.

“The forecasted depressed rainfall during the month of October to December indicates a likelihood of drought conditions that may worsen as the period progresses over most of the arid and semi-arid regions of northern and eastern Kenya,” said Aura and added, “The poor and depressed rainfall performance expected in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) is likely to impact negatively on the availability of foliage and pasture for livestock further impacting household food reserves.

The Met Director says the late onsets, poor distribution, and reduced amounts of rainfall are likely to negatively affect agricultural production particularly in the Eastern sector of the country whose main rainfall season is during the short rains season.

She urged for maximization of agricultural productivity in counties in the Western sector of the country which will receive depressed rainfall, “but which can be productively used by growing early maturing crops in order to peg any deficit in food production.

The forecast further indicates that water availability for both domestic and for watering livestock will be in short supply during the season “especially in the eastern and northern parts of the country due to the expected depressed to highly depressed rainfall,” and called on the relevant arms of government to put in place measures to cushion the vulnerable communities.

While noting that water levels in dams, water pans, and Lakes are expected to reduce, the Director of Met. Services said the reduced inflows into the water reservoirs and hydropower dams may negatively impact hydropower generation, hence the need to conserve water in the reservoirs used in the hydroelectricity power generation.