Kenya’s drug regulator grants Emergency Use Authorization to Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

The Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board has approved the Russian-manufactured Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use amid a surge in new infections.

The drug regulatory agency noted that the decision to approve the vaccine alongside AstraZeneca was arrived at after a successful evaluation process. The Board was however quick to point out that the emergency authorization was not a registration of the vaccine.

“The application for Emergency Use Authorization of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has been approved after it met all requirements.” The authority disclosed this through a notice on Wednesday.

The agency added that in reviewing the Sputnik V vaccine, it considered all aspects of quality, safety and efficacy.

“It is wholesomely safe. The Board continues to review the safety of all authorized products in the market.” The Board said

Amid confusion about whether the vaccine had been given the green light for use in Kenya, the board noted that its role is the authorization and safety monitoring of medicines and health technologies.

“It’s the duty of the Ministry of Health as guided by the National Vaccine and immunization programme to determine what vaccine to buy based on factors, such as cost & cold chain considerations.” The PPB remarked

The medicine regulator’s proclamation comes just days after the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF, announced the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of Kenya.

During her covid-19 update Wednesday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi noted that for a vaccine to have received Emergency Use Authorization, it is required to have undergone stringent mechanisms that the PPB recognizes and accredits.

“Sputnik file shows it is being used in many countries across the world meaning it has undergone through the SRA mechanisms.” She said

With the approval, the CAS disclosed that there are two other vaccine candidates alongside Sputnik V that have applied to the Poisons board to get Emergency Market Authorization.

According to the Fund, Sputnik ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

As of March 23, 2021, the Fund disclosed that Sputnik V, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, had been approved for use in 56 countries globally with a total population of over 1.5 billion people.

Kenya now becomes the 10th African country to have approved emergency use authorization of the Russian vaccine.

An analysis of the vaccine published in The Lancet indicates 91.6% efficacy by the Russian vaccine without unusual side effects.