Kenya's economy slows to 5.6pc as opposed to 6.4pc last year

The economy grew 5.6 per cent between April and June this year, which is slower than an expansion of 6.4 percent registered during a similar period last year.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) attributes the lower growth rate to a slowdown in agriculture, manufacturing and transportation.

KNBS says that even though the macroeconomic environment remained largely conducive for growth April and June this year which saw a number of sectors post impressive performances, the overall growth was curtailed by a slowdown in agriculture, manufacturing and transportation.

Agriculture is estimated to have grown by 4.1 per cent compared to 6.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2018.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



KNBS attributes the slower growth to delayed long rains that curtailed agricultural production.

The manufacturing sector slowed 50 basis points to a growth rate of 4.2 per cent curtailed by the manufacture of tobacco products and processing and preservation of fish.

The growth was supported by the production of sugar, processing of dairy products and manufacture of edible fats and margarine.

The construction sector accelerated from 5.4 per cent to 7.2 per cent supported by the ongoing public infrastructure projects especially the construction of roads and phase two of the Standard Gauge Railway.

This pushed up cement consumption, by 3.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a contraction of 1.8 per cent the same period in 2018.

Electricity and water contracted to a growth rate of 5.6 per cent compared to an expansion of 8.4 per cent in a similar quarter in 2018, hurt by insufficient long rains which resulted in a contraction of 35.9 per cent in the generation of hydro-electric power.

This saw the generation of electricity from thermal sources increase by 44 per cent.

Generation of electricity from wind increased 64 times, cushioning the sector from a more severe slowdown.

On the other hand, accommodation and food services; information and communication; wholesale and retail trade; and construction industries maintained high growths and thereby supported the overall economic growth.

Information and communication sector posted the fastest growth rate of 11.6 per cent, followed by accommodation and food services that recorded a growth rate of 10.6 per cent.

Tell Us What You Think