Kenya’s envoy to Nigeria Wilfred Machage funeral ongoing

The late former Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria Wilfred Machage funeral is currently ongoing at his Kehancha home in Kuria West constituency, Migori County.

His body will be interred next to his late mother according to his wishes.

According to his family, on February 19, Machage,65, collapsed in front of his wife at his home in Abuja, Nigeria and died when he was being rushed to hospital.

Machage was first elected as Member of Parliament to represent the Kuria Constituency in 2002.

He later served in the late president Moi’s government in several ministries as an assistant minister and was at one time appointed a cabinet minister for East African Community Affairs, Bank accounts held at Kenya Commercial Bank, where he was also an ex-officio member of the East African Legislative Assembly.

In 2007, Machage was elected on the Democratic Party ticket as a member of parliament for the Kuuiria Constituency before the region was segmented into Kuria East and Kuria West sub counties after the promulgation of the 2010 constitution.

The deceased also served as an Assistant Minister of Home Affairs’ Office of Vice President, Office of the President, Health, and Roads in FORMER President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

In 2013, Machage was elected as the first senator of Migori where he served till 2017 before being replaced by the late Ben Oluoch in the last elections.

In January 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him as an Ambassador before being re-designated to serve as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria and accredited to 12 other countries in central and west Africa.

He served in the position till his death.

He leaves behind a wife, Claris Machage, several children and grand children.