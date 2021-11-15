Kenya’s exports performance grows amid COVID 19 restrictions

Kenya has recorded a 15.5 per cent increase in total exports for the months of January to August 2021. Total exports stood at Ksh 490 billion from Ksh 424 billion recorded during the same period in 2020.

This is largely owed to the country’s effort to decrease its dependence on volatile agricultural markets.

“The growth of exports by a 15 per cent margin shows Kenya is a resilient trade partner with the world. The easing of COVID 19 restrictions in our export destination markets has also been a blessing,” said Dr Wilfred Marube, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency.

According to the Agency, Kenya has attempted to diversify its exports, adding horticultural products, clothing, cement, soda ash, and fluorspar among other key export products which include tea, apparel and clothing, coffee, mineral ores, petroleum oil products, animal and vegetable fats, machinery and parts, iron and steel products as well as pharmaceuticals.

Some of the top export markets for Kenyan products include Uganda, Netherlands, USA, UK, Pakistan, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Egypt.

Kenyan Export Growth Breakdown

Kenyan exports grew by more than Ksh 2 billion in 2021 compared to the period Jan to August 2020 in the following markets: Uganda (Ksh 14 billion), Netherlands (Ksh 13 billion), D.R.C (Ksh 10 billion), U.S.A (Ksh 7 billion), Tanzania (Ksh 5 billion), China (Ksh 4 billion), India (Ksh 4 billion), Ethiopia (Ksh 3 billion), Zambia (Ksh 3 billion) and Egypt (Ksh 2 billion).

Further, Kenya’s exports also grew into the following markets in 2021 compared to July-August 2020: U.S.A (Ksh 3 billion), Ethiopia (Ksh 2.5 billion), Tanzania (Ksh 2.3 billion), Netherlands (Ksh 2 billion), Japan (Ksh 1.6 billion), U.A.E. (Ksh 1.5 billion) and China (Ksh 1.4 billion).

Expo 2020 Dubai Opportunities

With the ongoing 6 months Expo happening in Dubai, Kenya is banking on the opportunities presented at the expo to increase its exports to the UAE and the entire GCC region.

The country is among 192 countries participating in the expo and is showcasing its best in tourism, trade, investments, culture, sports among other key aspects.

“This Expo is our gateway to grow our exports not only to GCC region but to the rest of the world. In order to facilitate more business people to attend the expo, we have secured a position at the global village (outside the expo site) dubbed Kenya House where enterprises can showcase their products and services. I want to encourage Kenyan businesses to participate in the expo through these avenues,” Dr Marube said, adding, “we also have a website whereby those who cannot be able to ship their products, can get the opportunity to exhibit their products online.”

So far, over 34 MSMEs have already benefitted from a program dubbed World Market Initiative, through which their products ranging from cultural artefacts, tea, honey, coffee were freely shipped to the expo for showcasing.

The Agency is also keen to embrace digital platforms in promoting Kenya exports and linking Kenyan exporters to international markets.

“As an Agency charged with promotion of Kenya exports in the global markets, we have had to re-look at our promotion models and take advantage of information technology to ensure that we deliver on our mandate. Export promotion is not just about exhibiting. It is also about offering A-Z support to exporters and linking them to markets, and this is exactly what we continue doing as we turn to digital models.”

As such, the Agency has also partnered with other global e-commerce platforms like Alibaba, TradeLing.com, and Dubuy.com where Kenyan exporters can register and exhibit their products.

With these partnerships, the Agency is supporting exporters to penetrate untapped markets, link new buyers to Kenyan made products while also giving ample space for research on Kenyan products, and online purchases from buyers in different countries. The exploitation of digital space is also to increase awareness and penetration of Kenyan products hence increasing the target market share much to the benefit of Kenyan exporters.

Additionally, the Agency is setting up a robust e-portal platform that will link Kenyan exporters to buyers from across the world. The fully integrated and interactive portal will provide exporters, buyers and sellers with an opportunity to showcase and trade their products globally. It will also be a reservoir of information for various stakeholders to influence trade, investments and positive nation brands.

“The future is digital. Our fully integrated and interactive portal will provide exporters, buyers and sellers with an opportunity to showcase and trade their products globally. It will also be a reservoir of information for various stakeholders to influence trade, investments and positive nation brands. We are thus creating an e-commerce platform that will literally offer a transactional handshake for online engagement, meetings and exhibitions,” he said.

By leveraging on these platforms, Kenyan entrepreneurs can take charge in transforming business operations across the continent, opening the continent to new markets, technological advancement and ultimately becoming the leading free trade facilitators.