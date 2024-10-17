Kenya’s female governors meet in Kwale for G7 summit

The meeting takes place just days before the Mashujaa Day celebrations which will be held in Kwale County

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani is hosting her fellow women governors for the G7 summit which is being held in the County for the first time.

Her colleagues Governors including Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos), Kawira Mwangaza (Meru), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Gladys Wanga (Homabay) are expected to inspect various development projects in the county before settling down for the key forum.

The county bosses will grace the official opening of the Kwale Oncology Center in Kwale Hospital, then visit the Kwale Audiovisual studio, inspect the Kwale Stadium, launch the Construction of the Intensive Care Unit at Kinango Sub County Hospital, and finally hold a general meeting at Bang’a Teachers Training College.

Mashujaa celebrations

The gathering takes place just days before the Mashujaa Day celebrations, which will be held in Kwale County this Sunday, October 20th.



President William Ruto is expected to preside over the Mashujaa Day event at the newly built Kwale Stadium, which has a seating capacity of over 13,000 people.

Kenya has made significant strides in electing seven women governors in the 2022 general election up from three in 2017.

The G7 summit aims to empower women across the country to actively participate in politics, with the goal of increasing the number of female governors from the current seven to 24 by 2027.

It also provides a forum for women leaders to support one another and share their success stories, experiences and best practices that can inspire the future generation of female leaders.