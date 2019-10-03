Kenya’s first ever Green Bond issuance launched

Written By: Benson Rioba
7

The green bond is expected to raise funds to provide 5,000 university students with environmentally-friendly, affordable housing in Nairobi
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Kenya’s first ever green bond issued by Acorn Holdings generated 4.3 billion shillings surpassing their minimum target of 2 billion shillings.

Acorn Holdings Limited CEO Edward Kirathe says commercial banks and pension funds schemes were among the highest subscribers of the bond with the money raised expected to  fund the construction of eco-friendly hostels for university students in the country.

Also Read  Kenya attracts new buyers during 2019 Magical Kenya Travel Expo

In August this year the Capital Markets Authority approved the issuance of Kenya’s first unlisted green bond.

The bond that was floated by Acorn a construction company sought to raise 5 billion shillings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The bond issue just fell short of the target raising 4.3 billion shillings representing an 85 per cent subscription rate.

Also Read  NCBA Group unveils new logo as it commences operations

The capital raised will be used to construct cheap and environmental friendly university hostels with a combined capacity of  40,000 beds,  with a room renting at an average of 6,800 shillings monthly.

Also Read  CS Kobia: Embrace agriculture as an alternative form of employment

The government has been urged to continue encouraging such green ventures including removing tax on environmental friendly projects including tax  exemptions to rope in more private equity in the sector.

The first phase of the eco-friendly affordable hostels is expected to accommodate 5000 college students.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR