Kenya’s foreign policy alien to citizens – Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday emphasised the need for a comprehensive review of Kenya’s foreign policy.

According to Mudavadi, the current policy appears alien to the Kenyan people, and this does not augur well for the country.

“One of the issues that has been disturbing me is that Kenya’s foreign policy was foreign to Kenyans. It was alien. Hence my persistence in saying we need to have a review,” he said.

Speaking during a roundtable meeting with the Council of Governors, the Prime CS, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, maintained that the current policy framework, established in 2014, must be realigned to reflect current realities and the national interests of all Kenyans.

“We must find convergence on national interests. There are constitutional provisions, and there is public interest, but what is the convergence in terms of national interests? That must be properly defined so that we can move together,” stated the Prime CS.

Mudavadi reiterated that the country’s foreign policy should be inclusive and representative of the diverse interests of all citizens. He stated that all stakeholders must have an input on the matter for it to be fully representative of the wishes and expectations of Kenyans.

“We need to have broader consultations with critical players in Kenya’s political, economic, and social landscape. You also cannot wish away devolution and county governments,” he said.

The review of Kenya’s foreign policy aims to identify existing gaps and propose strategies that promote the country’s aspirations internationally.