Kenya’s GDP grows by 9.9% in quarter three of 2021

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has said that Kenya’s Real GDP grew by 9.9% in the third quarter of 2021, as a result of the easing of Covid-19 containment measures.

While making the announcement, on New Year’s Eve, Yatani noted that the Economic recovery from the effects of Covid-19 pandemic continued in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of easing of containment measures.

Real GDP grew by 9.9 % in the 3rd quarter following an earlier impressive 2nd quarter performance of 10.1% of Real GDP growth of 2021.

He went further to outline the key sectors that drove impressive growth.

“The easing of containment measures saw a rebound in growth led by the education, accommodation and food serving activities, transportation and storage, manufacturing and insurance activities at 64.7%, 24.8%, 13%, 9.5%, 6.7% respectively,” said Yatani.

He concluded by reaffirming the Government’s commitment to ongoing economic recovery efforts.

“The 9.9% real GDP growth is testament that the economy is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the Government’s interventions are working for the good of our people. I thank Kenyans for their hard work and resilience.”

The results are contained in the Quarterly Gross Domestic Product Report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) which also contains highlights from the seven sectors of Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing; Manufacturing; Construction, Electricity Supply; Transportation and Storage; Accommodation & Food Service Activities and Financial & Insurance Activities.