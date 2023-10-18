Kenya’s Globetrack International shortlisted for AMEC 2023 Awards

Kenya’s Media monitoring and analysis solutions provider, Globetrack International has scored two nominations in this year’s International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) awards shortlist roll.

Globetrack is the only Sub-Saharan Africa media measurement solutions provider shortlisted for the coveted 2023 AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards.

The firm has been shortlisted in the Best Use of Measurement for a single event or campaign for its Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Kenya’s 2022 General Elections entry.

GlobeTrack has also been nominated in the Most Impactful Client recommendations category, arising from a measurement study for its Simplifying Insurance entry in conjunction with the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI).

Speaking when she confirmed the shortlist, Globetrack International Managing Director Esther Kagiri described the double shortlist as a befitting tribute to local media measurement professionals and integrated marketing communications professionals who maintain world-class standards.

“At Globetrack, we are thrilled that we have been shortlisted among the world’s best media measurement and evaluation firms, which is a testament to the world-class standards we maintain in delivering media and communication intelligence for discerning clients,” Ms Kagiri said.

She added, “The shortlists are a true honour and tribute to our clients, especially AKI and Kenya Human Rights Commission, alongside our dedicated team of youthful media measurement professionals who utilise our proprietary media monitoring tools to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients.”

The AMEC Awards is a global awards programme for communication measurement excellence. Now in its 21st year, the Awards aims to recognise and celebrate exceptional work and showcase the importance of research, measurement, insights and analytics.

This year, the winners of the 2023 AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards will be revealed in mid-November during the Ceremony and Dinner at Church House, Westminster, London.

The International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) organises the AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards.

AMEC is the world’s largest media intelligence and insights professional body, representing organisations and practitioners who provide media evaluation and communication research, analysis, evaluation and insights.