Kenya’s grants for Somalia peacekeeping mission hit Ksh 6.9B

Kenya’s receipts for its peacekeeping mission in Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) almost doubled to reach Ksh 6.98 billion according figures by the National Treasury.

In the fiscal year 2022/23, the grants to Kenya for contributing troops and police for the peacekeeping mission in the neighbouring country under ATMIS, formerly African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) increased by Ksh 3.38 billion from Ksh 3.6 billion in the FY2021/22, a 93.8pc increase.

Kenya first sent troops to Somalia under the Operation Linda Nchi in October 14, 2011 in a bid to combat terror activities in the country which had spilled over inside the country’s borders.

Kenya with its more than 3,600 personnel joined the AU backed peacekeeping mission in Somalia in early 2012, operating Sector 2 which covers Lower and Middle Juba with headquarters in Kismayo.

According to the Draft 2023 Budget Review and Outlook Paper Review, total actual grants received by the government in the FY2022/23 declined to Ksh 23.08 billion from Ksh 31.03 billion in the previous year on account of a freeze in grants to now defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services to the tune of Ksh 9.09 billion.

During the period, revenue grants amounted to Ksh 7.52 billion while Appropriation-in-Aid declined to Ksh 8.58 billion from Ksh 12.44 billion.