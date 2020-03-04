Kenya’s plans hampered by China-US tussle

The decision by Kenya to roll-out the 5th generation technology is putting the country at a diplomatic loggerhead with China and United States.

Communications Authority of Kenya acting Director General Mercy Wanjau says the regulator is yet to get advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on whether to allow Chinese firm Huawei Technologies to green light to install 5G infrastructure in Kenya.

The US has threatened to impose sanctions on countries that do business with the Chinese tech firm which is the global leader in the 5G technology.

It is an issue which is proving to be a diplomatic hot potato in the world.

Two global superpowers the United States and China are squaring it out on the global platform over the roll-out of 5th generation communication technology.

The US has threatened to impose sanctions on countries that permit Huawei to rollout the technology.

The issue has left Kenya at a crossroad. Deny Huawei the permit and offend Beijing or infuriate Washington by opting to work with Huawei.

So far Finnish communication giant Nokia and Huawei have applied for the 5G license with CA acting DG saying the request is being processed.

Two of Europe’s biggest economies of United Kingdom and German have picked Huawei to develop their 5G networks infuriating Washington.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says Kenya will not afford to be left behind in the roll-out of the new technology.

So far multiple players in the energy and communication sectors have applied to the CA to pilot the technology.

The ICT CS says it is only a question of when the country will adopt the 5G technology.

The two spoke during a sensitization workshop on the adoption of new spectrum parameters.