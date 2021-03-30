Kenya’s Harambee Stars  notches consolation win against Togo

Kenya’s Harambee Stars registered a consolation 2-1 win against hosts Togo in their last group ‘G’ Africa Cup of Nations 2021 qualifier in Lome.

Abdallah Hassan and Masud Juma had the goals for Kenya while Togo’s consolation was a late penalty by Henritse Eninful.

After a start that didn’t provide many scoring chances, Kenya opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when the on-form Hassan finished off with a cheeky dink over the keeper after being put through by Clifton Miheso.

Stars almost went to the break 2-0 up but the Togolese keeper Yao Djehani pulled off a great double save to ensure his side remained in contention.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He first leaped to his left to pluck out a well taken shot from Abuya, before skipper of the day Masud Juma picked the spills and fed Miheso whose shot was also saved for a corner.

In the second half, Kenya had another chance to extend their lead when Duke Abuya’s shot skied inches over the target while substitute Cliff Nyakeya had a curling effort collected by the keeper.

Stars however sealed the win in the 65th minute when Masud scored from the penalty spot after he was brought down inside the box by Kangnivi Ama

Togo piled the pressure in the final 25 minutes of the game and keeper Saruni came to Kenya’s rescue in the 71st minute, making a good point blank save to deny Ashraf Agoro after he was left unmarked on the left.

Kenya finished off the group G campaign in second position with seven points ,while Togo wound bottom with 2 points.

Egypt qualified as group winners after hammering Comoros 4-0. A Mohamed Salah brace with two other goals from Mohamed Sherif and Mohamed Elneny saw Egypt overpower the visitors 4-0 as they finished on cruising altitude, concluding the qualifiers with 12 points and an unbeaten run.