Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Wilfred Machage has passed on.

Machage died aged 65.

According to Steve Machage, one of his sons, the family patriarch breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

“Our dad passed on in Nigeria while undergoing treatment. We will give finer details on the cause of his death in subsequent briefings since we are yet to come to terms with his untimely demise,” the young Machage said on phone without giving further details.

Kuria East Constituency Member of Parliament Marwa Kitayama and his Kuria West Counterpart Mathias Robi were among the leaders who sent their condolences to the family while cherishing the late Machage as the “pillar behind the community’s unity.”

“We have lost a great leader who was an embodiment of the Kuria unity and always kept the community on both the national and international limelight. His immense contribution towards the community’s prosperity was unrivalled and we will remain indebted to him,” Kitayama said.

Robi said: “We have lost one of the greatest sons of the doild whose legacy and leadership acumen remain a pillar to most of mour current successes. In him, we had not only a leader but a son of the soil who endeared himself to see the community rise above reproach. We will forever remain indebted to his course and seek to further his agenda.”

Machage was first elected as Member of Parliament to represent the Kuria Constituency in 2002.

He later served in the late president Moi’s government in several ministries as an assistant minister and was at one time appointed a cabinet minister for East African Community Affairs, Bank accounts held at Kenya Commercial Bank, where he was also an ex-officio member of the East African Legislative Assembly.

In 2007, Machage was elected on the Democratic Party ticket as a member of parliament for the Kuuiria Constituency before the region was segmented into Kuria East and Kuria West sub counties after the promulgation of the 2010 constitution.

The deceased also served as an Assistant Minister of Home Affairs’ Office of Vice President, Office of the President, Health, and Roads in FORMER President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

In 2013, Machage was elected as the first senator of Migori where he served till 2017 before being replaced by the late Ben Oluoch in the last elections.

In January 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him as an Ambassador before being re-designated to serve as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria and accredited to 12 other countries in central and west Africa.

He served in the position till his death.