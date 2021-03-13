High profile people who lost battle as Covid sends shock waves

On this day March 13, 2020, the government confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) sending shock waves.

The virus that transcends boundaries or race has been billed to be no respecter of persons as statistics continue to climb.

A year later, cases have surged yet again amid a new third wave that is fast spreading.

The deadly virus has so far claimed the lives of 1,901 people in the country with prominent personalities not spared either.

On Friday, July 10th 2020 Kenyans woke up to the news of the first Kenyan doctor to succumb to Covid-19.

According to Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Doreen Adisa contracted the virus at her workplace.

By the close of the year 2020, Kenya had lost 13 doctors to Covid 19.

In November 2020 the first casualty of pandemic was reported in the political sphere.

Matungu MP Justus Murunga succumbed on November 13 after developing breathing complications while being rushed to a local hospital in the region.

Barely a month later on December 11th, 2020 former cooperatives Minister Joe Nyagah died at the age of 72. Nyaga is said to have died while receiving treatment on Friday at the Nairobi Hospital.

Exactly a week later on 18 December 2020, Nyamira governor John Nyagarama would pass on at the age of 74.

On December 27th 2020 former Kaloleni MP Gunga Mwinga also lost the fight at the age of 45 years old.

The disease would also strike the entertainment scene killing comedian Charles Bukeko popularly known as papa Shirandula.

The academia world was also not spared. Renowned sociologist and lecturer at the University of Nairobi Ken Ouko also died while receiving treatment.