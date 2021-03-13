High profile people who lost battle as Covid sends shock waves

Written By: Kevin Wachira

COVID-19 - BURIAL PROTOCOLS

On this day March 13, 2020, the government confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) sending shock waves.

The virus that transcends boundaries or race has been billed to be no respecter of persons as statistics continue to climb.

A year later, cases have surged yet again amid a new third wave that is fast spreading.

The deadly virus has so far claimed the lives of 1,901 people in the country with prominent personalities not spared either.

On Friday, July 10th 2020 Kenyans woke up to the news of the first Kenyan doctor to succumb to Covid-19.

According to Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Doreen Adisa contracted the virus at her workplace.

Dr Adisa Lugaliki who served as an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at The Nairobi South Hospital

By the close of the year 2020, Kenya had lost 13 doctors to Covid 19.

In November 2020 the first casualty of pandemic was reported in the political sphere.

Matungu MP Justus Murunga succumbed on November 13 after developing breathing complications while being rushed to a local hospital in the region.

President Kenyatta mourns Matungu MP Justus Murunga
The late Murunga

Barely a month later on December 11th, 2020 former cooperatives Minister Joe Nyagah died at the age of 72. Nyaga is said to have died while receiving treatment on Friday at the Nairobi Hospital.

It was rumoured that the former minister was strategising and rebranding for 2022

Exactly a week later on 18 December 2020, Nyamira governor John Nyagarama would pass on at the age of 74.

On December 27th 2020 former Kaloleni MP Gunga Mwinga also lost the fight at the age of 45 years old.

The disease would also strike the entertainment scene killing comedian Charles Bukeko popularly known as papa Shirandula.

Charles Bukeko
Charles Bukeko aka Papa Shirandula

The academia world was also not spared. Renowned sociologist and lecturer at the University of Nairobi Ken Ouko also died while receiving treatment.

UoN Lecturer Dr Ouko succumbs to COVID-19 complications
Dr Ouko
