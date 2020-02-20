Stakeholders want HIV programs to eliminate mother to child transmission

Stakeholders are calling for measures to redesign HIV programs to eliminate mother to child transmission which is still prevalent in the country.

According to the Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHIA) 2018 survey, approximately 139,000 children aged 0-14 years are living with HIV while 1.3 million adults have the virus in Kenya.

Over 96pc of people who know their HIV-positive status are on life saving treatment while 91 per cent of are on treatment and have achieved viral load suppression. This target is higher than the 2030 global target of 90 pc.

The report further states that close to 90pc of those on treatment have controlled the HIV virus and therefore posing very low risk of HIV transmission.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The survey adds that HIV prevalence is twice as high among women, at 6.6pc, compared to men, at 3.1pc.

The annual percentage of new infections among adults was 0.14pc, an estimated 36,000 new infections per year.

The top five HIV high-prevalence Counties with a prevalence of more than 9pc were Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Busia while Samburu, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Kiambu, West Pokot, and Baringo Counties registered low prevalence rate.

Speaking during the launch, Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman noted that Kenya is ranked among 18 countries globally whose HIV/Aids prevalence rate stands at below 4.9pc drawing it close to achieving the 90-90-90 global 2030 targets.

He said Kenya was committed to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS 90-90-90 targets for ending the AIDS.