Kenya’s inflation hits 6.27 per cent

Written By: Regina Manyara
22

The rate of inflation accelerated to a three-month high of 6.27 percent this month up from 5.7 percent fueled by costlier maize flour, carrots, beef, onions and electricity.

This was despite reductions in the cost of irish potatoes, cabbages, sukuma wiki, tomatoes, sugar and milk.

Latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicates that on a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 36 basis points this month after reducing by 69 basis points in June.

Consumers also witnessed lower prices for sugar, cooking gas, kerosene and diesel. There were also other commodities whose prices increased this month.

Among commodities that were costlier this month were carrots whose prices shot up 6.81 percent and maize flour that rose 1.33 percent.

Maize grain, beef, onions, electricity and super petrol were the other commodities whose prices increased this month.

The price of cigarettes also increased after the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich slapped a 15 percent excise duty on tobacco products when he presented this year’s budget in parliament.

However, the price reductions witnessed this month were not big enough to off-set increases in the prices of other sampled commodities which resulted in the rate of inflation accelerating to 6.27 percent this month, compared to 5.7 percent registered in June.

The latest rate of inflation of 6.27 percent is within the government’s preferred medium term target range of between 2.5 and 7.5 percent that is backed to maintain price stability in the economy.

 

