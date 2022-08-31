Kenya’s inflation rate rises to 8.5pc owing to higher food prices

Kenya’s rate of inflation has risen to 8.5 per cent (from 8.3per cent last month) driven up by higher food prices.

This is the third month in a row that the rate of inflation is outside the government’s targeted band of 2.5 per cent -7.5 per cent.

The monthly inflation rate for August 2022 was 0.4 per cent.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics statement, the rise in annual inflation was mainly due to an increase in the prices of commodities under the following Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions.

In the latest figures, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the percentage change in the price of a basket of goods and services consumed by households, increased by 0.4 per cent from an index of 125.05 in July 2022 to 125.58 in August 2022.

The month-to-month Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index increased by 0.5 per cent between July 2022 and August 2022.

Relative to July 2022, prices of Maize flour- loose, sugar and mangoes increased by 4.7, 4.6 and 4.1 per cent in August 2022, respectively.

A kilo of loose maize flour retailed at Sh78.4 during the month while a kilo of sugar retailed at Sh135.18.

During the same period, prices of carrots and onions-leeks dropped by 6.4 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

The price of a kilo of carrots dropped to Ksh 98.59 from Ksh 105.31 in July, while the price of a kilo of onions-leeks dropped to Ksh 124.1 from Ksh 127.12.

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco, and narcotics Index increased by 0.7 per cent between July 2022 and August 2022.

“This was mainly due to an increase in prices of beer (lagers and stouts) and wines which increased by 1.2 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively,” said KNBS.

The Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels Index, increased by 0.3 per cent between July 2022 and August 2022 partly due to an increase in the price of house rent- single room.

Furnishing, household equipment, and routine household maintenance index increased by 0.5 per cent between July 2022 and August 2022.

This was mainly attributed to increasing in prices of laundry soap/bar soap and detergents which rose by 1.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a key macroeconomic indicator used to monitor price movements and how they affect policy decisions.

It is defined as a measure of the weighted aggregate change in retail prices paid by consumers for a given basket of goods and services.

Year-on-year inflation is used mainly for economic decision-making as the current situation is compared to the previous year’s situation, in the same period.

The inflation rate is defined as a percentage change of the CPI between two periods; such as monthly or 12-months inflation.