Kenya’s international arrivals have grown by 18.42pc, Mwaura says

The government has announced a significant growth in the tourism sector with an increase in international arrivals by 18.42pc.

Speaking on Thursday, Government Spokesman, Isaac Mwaura said the tourism sector has posted a significant growth to a tune of Ksh650 million owing to the increased travels and spending of tourist in the country.

Mwaura attributed the growth to the Visa-free entry policy for all foreign visitors saying the country is set to attract more tourists in the coming years.

“The number of days tourists spend in the country has increased from 10 to 11 days and the more they stay ,the more they keep spending since the expenditure in hotels has increased by 3pc with regards to bed occupancy,” said Mwaura.

The country further attributed the growth of the sector to the increased Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) travels where local and international travels hit the 10,000 mark with an increase of 2,151 conferences and over 14,000 delegates around the world.

He also noted that the government has increased training opportunities for over 1,044 youths under the Kenya Kwanza administration who will help support the growing sector of the economy.

“The Ronald Ngala Utalii Training College will be opened in June is to make the college a centre of excellence on export labour to countries such as Saudi Arabia that is building a new city and requires 35000 workers hence offering employment to millions of youths,” he stated.