Kenya’s Kajuju lands role in distinguished International Ombudsman Institute

The Chairperson of the Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman) Florence Kajuju has been elected to the Board of Directors of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) as one of the four representatives of the African Region.

The IOI is a global organization for the cooperation of more than 200 independent Ombudsman institutions from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Elected for a term of four years, Kajuju will serve the Regional African Chapter alongside heads of equivalent ombudsman institutions of Angola, South Africa, and Zambia.

The IOI says it supports its members through training, research, and regional subsidies for projects. It is organized in six regional chapters (Africa, Asia, Australasia & Pacific, Europe, the Caribbean & Latin America and North America).

Kajuju was elected during an extraordinary meeting of IOI members held in Ankara, Turkey last week.