Kenya’s Kandie finishes second as Uganda etches its name in history at Athletics World Half Marathon

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie finished second at this year’s World Athletics Half Marathon in Gdynia Poland. Kibiwot finished in 58:54 behind race winner Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo.

Kiplimo hit the line a delighted champion in a championship record of 58:49,

Ethiopia’s Amedework Walelegn wound up third in 59:08.

Uganda’s sensation and multiple world record holder Joshua Cheptegei who was expected to rule the roost finished fourth.

“I couldn’t give more than that,” said Cheptegei, who set a world 10,000m record in Valencia just 10 days ago. “I have been training more for 5000m and 10,000m so I was not well prepared for it, but I’m very happy – running a sub-60 is really special for me. My body was really going very well but I discovered I still had some fatigue in the legs.”

Race winner Kiplimo who gave Uganda its first triumph in the history of the championship was ecstatic following the significant triumph.

“I feel great, it was my first time at the World Half Marathon Championships and I won!” said Kiplimo. “It is hard to explain, because I am full of emotion. Unbelievable. The weather was really good, as were the conditions and course. I’m so grateful for everyone who has supported me.”

Kandie led Kenya to gold in the team event, with Leonard Barsoton’s 59:34 and Benard Kimeli’s 59:42 giving them a cumulative time of 2:58:10.

Ethiopia took team silver with 2:58:25, and Uganda bronze with 2:58:39.