Kenya’s key authorities strengthen collaborative efforts to boost service delivery

In a significant move to enhance Kenya’s trade and economic competitiveness, the Boards of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) have emphasized their dedication to close collaboration.

The four agencies convened a high-level joint meeting to address critical issues and streamline service delivery across Kenya’s entry points.

The gathering reaffirmed the agencies’ commitment to improving operational efficiency and aligning their efforts to support Kenya’s development goals.

In a statement, the meeting which was held as a follow-up to a previous session in February 2024, it aligns with a directive from President William Samoei Ruto.

The directive prioritizes seamless operations at ports of entry, aiming to increase revenue mobilization, optimize port and airport functionality, and simplify trade processes.

By pooling resources, sharing expertise, and leveraging advanced technology, the Boards aim to create a robust framework for efficient and reliable service delivery—a crucial component in positioning Kenya as a globally competitive economy.

There were key resolutions deliberated in the joint meeting including, the acquisition of Modern Scanner Technology to enhance security and efficiency.

The agencies have committed to procuring and deploying advanced scanning technology at all entry points, including seaports, airports, and border crossings. Each agency will collaborate in the rollout and implementation phase to ensure smooth deployment and functionality.

Similarly, the corporations agreed to expedite a framework for pre-arrival clearance of cargo, expected to reduce turnaround times and accelerate trade facilitation, benefiting both importers and exporters.

Recognizing the need to improve cargo handling, the agencies resolved to develop a comprehensive framework for long-stay cargo management.

This includes digitizing cargo tracking to increase transparency, reduce delays, and streamline clearance processes.

Consequently, the agencies deliberated that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will act as the lead agency on the Multi-Agency Destruction Committee, which oversees the disposal of goods marked for destruction.

The committee will collaborate with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and relevant bodies to process these goods within a three-month timeframe.

Additionally, KRA, through the Kenya School of Revenue Administration, will spearhead a Training Needs Implementation Plan to enhance the skills and capacity of staff across KEBS, KPA, and KAA, fostering a well-trained workforce to improve overall service standards.

Further, on the resolution of tax disputes the agencies committed to reducing tax-related bottlenecks, reaffirming the use of government mediation channels to resolve outstanding tax disputes, ensuring swift and effective resolutions.

The joint boards also resolved to have a specialized technical committee formed to address administrative matters related to service delivery. This includes integration of systems, compliance with passenger screening protocols, and review of importation frameworks for baggage screening at all entry points.

The Boards of KEBS, KPA, KRA, and KAA expressed confidence that this collaborative approach will significantly enhance service delivery, ensuring a safer and more efficient experience for the public and stakeholders alike. Through these efforts, the agencies are reinforcing their shared mission of building a prosperous, secure, and competitive Kenya on the global stage.