Kenya’s leadership won’t be decided through protests, social media – President Ruto

President William Ruto has reiterated that Kenya is a nation that believes in the rule of law, and cannot therefore tolerate instances where some people instigate chaos to disrupt law and order.

In an apparent reference to widespread anti-government protests which characterized the last couple of weeks, Ruto who was in Tana River County said under his leadership, he will “never allow a few people to cause mayhem, anarchy, destroy property, and burn down government buildings,”

He maintained that he won’t let the country stall much as the constitution allows expression of misgivings by citizens.

“Kuna watu wanafikiria watatufanyia maandamano Kenya isimame. Hii Kenya itasimama kweli? Kenya itasonga mbele,” he remarked

“Mimi nataka niwaambie, hatuwezi kuruhusu taifa letu lifanyiwe karata ya pata potea, watu wafanye maandamano, walete maafa na uharibifu wa mali, wachome manyumba ya serikali kwa sababu ya mambo ya kibinafsi,” said Ruto

The head of state once again affirmed his position that change of leadership can only be undertaken through an electoral process where voters chose those they believe can represent their interests and that no other means can be exploited to achieve this end.

“Kenya ni nchi ya demokrasia na wananachi na wanaamua viongozi kutoka MCA, mpaka rais. Uongozi wa Kenya hauamuliwi kwa fujo, kwa social media, kwa maandamano, na kwa vita,” he said

He further defended his decision to form a broad-based government incorporating some members of the opposition to his cabinet.

“Wakenya wanasema tuungane tupeleke Kenya mbele. Ndio juzi mimi nimetengeneza serikali ya kuunganisha Wakenya wote. Na nimesema Wakenya kutoka kila jamii, sehemu, na mrengo, tutaungana ili kuhakikisha ya kwamba Kenya inapiga hatua ya kwenda mbele,” he said

“The interest of the Republish of Kenya comes first before any other interest, political or otherwise,” noted the head of state