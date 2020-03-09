Kenya’s Margaret Muriuki wins Los Angeles Marathon

Written By: Kennedy Langat
This was Muriuki’s second marathon — and second marathon victory. A cross-country and 1,500-meter runner early in her career, she also won in Honolulu in December.
Kenya’s Margaret Muriuki emerged victorious in this year edition of the Los Angeles Marathon after clocking 2 hours, 29 minutes and 27 seconds.

Muriuki led from start to finish beating Ethiopia’s Almaz Negede and Kenyan Jane Kibii, to the second and third positions respectively.

The 33-year-old Muriuki’s victory ended Ethiopia’s dominance over the last two years, with Askale Marachi and Sule Gedo winning in 2019 and 2018 after Kenya’s Hellen Jepkurgat won in 2017.

Ethiopia’s Bayelign Teshager won the men’s title after finishing in 2 hours 08 minutes and 26.57.

Kenya’s John Langat finished second ahead of his compatriot Wilson Kwambai Chebet, while last year’s winner Elisha Barno, came in ninth place.

