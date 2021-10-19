Kenya’s Mawimbi Seafood Restaurant and Cafe wins global award

The restaurant was crowned World’s Best Seafood Restaurant.

Kenya’s fine dining restaurant, Mawimbi Seafood Restaurant & Cafe, has scooped the global award for top Seafood Restaurant at the 6th Annual World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2021 held in Mauritius.

This impressive feat comes a year and several months after COVID. Mawimbi, however, worked through what has been a difficult year for the food and travel industry, by staying open to cater to their global audience whilst keeping up with COVID protocols.

The World Luxury Restaurant Awards is a recognized global organization whose awards are given based on a public voting system open to international travellers across a diverse variety of award categories. The award ceremony inspires excellence while igniting healthy competition in the luxury restaurant industry.

Elated by the global award, Mawimbi’s Executive Head Chef, Carlos Espindola said, “We are very happy and proud to receive this award. This is an achievement not just for a few, but for all the chefs, waitresses, waiters, management, our collaborators and all our fishermen alongside the Kenyan coast. The whole team has been working hard with us for our first two years. This is the result of hard work by team members that constantly think out of the box. We always wanted to reach our guests with sincere cuisine and flavors – that’s why our cultural footprint will always be in our dishes.” (SIC)

Mawimbi Seafood Restaurant & Cafe is located along Kijabe Street within the heart of Nairobi and continues to provide a serene and luxurious spot, perfect for brunch, lunch, or dinner. Their Cafe opens early in the morning for breakfast, with a private area perfect for intimate meetings, events or business meetings.