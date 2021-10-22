Kenya’s newest tribe: Shona begin registering as voters

by Christine Muchira
Members of Kenya’s newest tribe, the Shona have begun registering as voters in reading for next year’s general election. 

The group says it is elated by their new found identity and cannot wait to exercise their democratic right.

The community that was recently recognized as Kenyans will for the first time have their say in Kenya’s electoral process.

The members of the Shona community began registering as voters in Kiambu County, even as they challenged all eligible Kenyans to enlist as well.

Meanwhile Mombasa ODM Party chair Mohammed Khamis has called on Youth and women in the county to come out in large numbers and register as voters.

Khamis assured party supporters that ODM nominations will be free, fair, and credible.

He spoke even as a section of leaders in Makueni urged residents to register as voters.

The leaders said the current turn out is far from impressive.

 

  

