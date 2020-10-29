Film Africa, is one of the biggest celebration of African and African diaspora cinema.

Come tomorrow, the Film Africa showcase presented by the Royal African Society, returns for its 9th edition. Every year, Film Africa brings diverse audiences and a vibrant series of events, including director Q&As, talks and discussions; professional workshops and master classes to celebrate African cinema.

This year’s selection of films mirrors the combined minds and sensibilities of three curators, based in three corners of Africa – Aseye Tamakloe in Accra, Ghana; Nyambura M. Waruingi in Nairobi, Kenya; and Katarina Hedrén in Johannesburg, South Africa. Nyambura is a filmmaker and curator who works on film, television, and visual arts projects all over the world. The films – feature-length and shorts, fiction and documentary – reflect a multitude of experiences, subject matters, and styles, with stories unfolding on the African continent as well as in its Diaspora.

There will be a series of virtual events which anyone in the world will be able to access and enjoy. As part of the online festival experience, there will also be Watch Parties and at-home Dine & View screenings, which hope to bring a sense of community to all those involved.

Check out the Film Africa programme.

