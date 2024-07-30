Kenya’s population projected to hit 70 million by 2029

Kenya’s population is projected to hit 70 million in the next five years, according to the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD).

Consequently, planners and policy makers have been urged to factor in issues of urbanization, fertility and age structures so as to incorporate population in planning and service provision.

NCPD Deputy Director Public Education and Advocacy Jane Wanjaria said emerging trends show that Ruiru is among the rapidly urbanizing areas in the country.

The official pointed out that policy makers and planners must bring into consideration factors like fertility, rapid population growth and even mortality rates and plan accordingly for service provision like hospitals, water and other amenities.

She was speaking during the dissemination of a national population policy document in Juja, Kiambu County, attended by deputy county commissioners and NCPD officials, among others.

Ms Wanjaria also divulged that data shows men have a much lower life expectancy of 61 years compared to 67 years for women, a fact she attributed to risks that men face at work and other areas.