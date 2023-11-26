Kenya’s population projected to reach 63.9 million in 2030

The population aged between 15 and 34 years is expected to grow by 35 percent, hitting the 22.3 million mark in the same period.

The Kenyan population is projected to rise to 63.9 million, in the year 2030.

The Principal Secretary, National Treasury and Economic Planning, James Muhati revealed that the population aged between 15 and 34 years is expected to grow by 35 percent, hitting the 22.3 million mark in the same period.

Muhati was addressing a meeting of the 59th Biannual Workshop of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), titled Demographic Dividend, Migration and Economic Opportunities in African Economies.

The PS lauded the Government for its relentless efforts towards empowering the youth through education, skills development, and the creation of employment opportunities among other viable initiatives.

The high-level event is being attended by various representatives including top policymakers, top academicians, and executives from multilateral organizations, development partners, and renowned researchers.