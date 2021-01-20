Covid-19: Kenya´s positivity rate below 5 pc as 136 test positive

136 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 3,787 bringing to 99,444 number of total confirmed positive cases in the country.

Out of the new cases, 117 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners.

There are 85 males and 51 females with the youngest being a two year old child while the oldest is 98 years.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who was speaking during a press briefing, Kenya´s Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 percent.