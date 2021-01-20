Covid-19: Kenya´s positivity rate below 5 pc as 136 test positive

136 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 3,787 bringing to 99,444 number of total confirmed positive cases in the country.
Out of the new cases, 117 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners.
There are 85 males and 51 females with the youngest being a two year old child while the oldest is 98 years.
According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who was speaking during a press briefing, Kenya´s Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 percent.
Kagwe: Our positivity rate is still below 5 percent and we are hoping that the situation is going to get better #CoronaVirusUpdates ^CM pic.twitter.com/VGErKagNBo
The CS said Nairobi still remains the main infectious area with 67 new cases, Homabay 11 and Mombasa reporting 11 cases, Meru 10, Kisumu 8, Kiambu 5, Kilifi 4, Nakuru, Kajiado 3 and Siaya 3, Kakamega 2, Machakos 2, Taita taveta, Garissa, Turkana, Bungoma as well as Narok reporting one case each.
Two patients have succumbed pushing the total fatality rate to 1736.
There are 686 patients admitted in various health facilities and 1625 are on home based isolation care.
30 patients are on Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 14 are under ventilation with another 16 on oxygen.
CS Kagwe ruled out easing of covid-19 measures saying: ´The curfew has played a big role in the numbers going down. We are not going to ease any measures right now. We intend to beef up surveillance,´ said the CS.