Kenya’s positivity rate at 0.9pc as Covid-19 infections drop 

33 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 3,530 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 252,066.

The positivity rate is now at 0.9% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,642,637.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 28 are Kenyans while five are foreigners with 17 being males while 16 are females.

“The youngest is a two-month-old child while the oldest is 98 years.” Read the statement.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (3), 10-19 years (3), 20-29 years (6), 30-39 (4), 40-49 (1), 50-59 (4), 60 years and above (12).

93 patients have recovered from the disease with 77 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 16 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Health ministry reported that total recoveries currently stand at 245,347 of whom 198,208 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,139 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Unfortunately, one patient has succumbed to the disease, one being a late death reported after conducting facility audit records in the month of October 2021 pushing the cumulative deaths to 5,224.

A total of 587 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,531 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Similarly, another 173 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with all of them being in the General wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

A total of 4,520,753 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,303,782 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,216,971.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 35.3%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.5%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Nairobi County is the highest with 31.8% of its population receiving the first dose while Marsabit County is the least with 1.4%.