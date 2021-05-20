Kenya’s positivity rate hits 7.7pc as 494 test positive

494 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,428 tested in the last 24 hours, with positivity rate now at 7.7%.

This brings the total confirmed positive cases to 166,876, cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,763,274.

Out of the new cases 481 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners with 332 being male and 162 female.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 100 years.

Five deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, two having occurred in the last 24 hours while three are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits within the last one month.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,040.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (O), 30 39 years (0), 40-49 years (O), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (4).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (54), 10-19 years (21), 20-29 (106), 30-39 years (250), 40-49 years (385), 50-59 years (644), 60 years and above (1,580).

A total of 1,085 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,624 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

109 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen and 22 patients under observation.

Another 86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 81 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

50 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, 27 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program, while 23 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 114,285 of whom 83,081 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,204 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Vaccination

As of today, a total of 948,980 persons have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.

Of these; 288,146 are aged 58 years and above, Health Workers 163,490, Teachers 149,018, Security Officers 80,153 while others are 268,173.