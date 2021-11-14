Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta meets Ethiopian leaders as conflict rages

President Uhuru Kenyatta Sunday made a surprise visit to Ethiopia in the wake of a raging conflict that is threatening the peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Kenyatta who is reportedly mediating the crisis jetted out unannounced only for his photos with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who received him in the afternoon to surface online.

I welcome my dear brother President Uhuru Kenyatta to his second home. pic.twitter.com/bj6XCWDHXj — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) November 14, 2021

State House on its Twitter handle confirmed that President Kenyatta held private talks with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and the PM but did not divulge the details of the meeting.

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday, in Addis Ababa, held private talks with the top leadership of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia🇪🇹 led by President @SahleWorkZewde and Prime Minister @AbiyAhmedAli. pic.twitter.com/M124EY3VMO — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) November 14, 2021

Kenya has heightened its security and vigilance along the borders following the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia.

The fighting between the forces of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and fighters from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has intensified in recent weeks despite an international push to end the conflict.

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo who is the African Union’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa has expressed hope dialogue can end Ethiopia’s year-long war but warned “such talks cannot deliver” without an immediate ceasefire.

Obasanjo said in a statement he was “optimistic that common ground towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict can be secured”.

The Ethiopian crisis is top on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s agenda as he meets Kenyatta this week.

The US top diplomat is expected to kick off his first official trip to Africa from Monday, November 15 with Kenya being his first stop.

Blinken said he was worried that Ethiopia’s yearlong war in the Tigray region may be worsening into a deeper conflict.