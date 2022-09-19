Kenya’s President William Ruto arrives in London for Queen’s state funeral

Kenya’s President William Ruto and the First Lady Rachael have arrived in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

This is the first international trip for the newly inaugurated Kenyan leader who joined world leaders, dignitaries, politicians, public figures and European royals for the Monday ceremony to be graced by 2,000 guests.

Ruto left the country Sunday afternoon accompanied by Kiharu MP Ndidi Nyoro and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials among others.

On arrival, the president was hosted for a dinner by King Charles III. After the burial, Ruto will then proceed to the United States of America (US) where he will attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Arrived in London, United Kingdom, to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/bFTP0tmeJs — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 19, 2022

In London, The First Lady will join President Ruto and other leaders from across the world at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey today. The funeral was preceded by a reception hosted by King Charles III for world leaders at Buckingham Palace last evening. pic.twitter.com/ddkQQcy6S1 — The First Lady Kenya (@FirstLadyKenya) September 19, 2022

He is also expected to make his maiden presidential address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and thereafter meet President Joe Biden and officials from the American chamber of commerce.

Attendees

The first state funeral to be held since Sir Winston Churchill’s in 1965 will begin at 11:00 BST.

Invitations were sent over the weekend to the heads of state of countries with whom the United Kingdom has diplomatic relations.

Following Monday’s state funeral, the coffin will be conveyed from the hall to Wellington Arch before making its final journey out of London to Windsor.

The Queen’s journey will end at St. George’s Chapel, within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where her coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault below the chapel.

Monday’s ceremonial events are the culmination of nearly two weeks of public arrangements, codenamed “Operation London Bridge.”

Two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, will also walk behind the Queen’s coffin in procession.

The State Gun Carriage will carry the coffin, drawn by 142 sailors. A guard of honour will stand in the square made up of all three military services, accompanied by a Royal Marines band. The event is expected to be watched by millions around the world, with the Queen the head of state for 15 other countries throughout the Commonwealth. Order of Service The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby giving the sermon. The Order of Service shows a service filled with traditional church music and readings from the Bible. Towards the end the Last Post will be played before there will be a two-minute national silence. Following the service, the coffin will be drawn in a walking procession from the Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London’s Hyde Park Corner, to the sombre toll of Big Ben. Gun salutes will also fire every minute from Hyde Park during the procession and people can watch in person from designated viewing areas along the route. Once at Wellington Arch, at about 13:00, the coffin will be transferred to the new State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle. There, the Queen’s coffin will enter St George’s Chapel for a committal service. Attended by a smaller congregation of about 800 guests, the committal service will be conducted by Dean of Windsor David Conner, with a blessing from the Archbishop of Canterbury. At a private family service later, the Queen will be buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI memorial chapel, located inside St George’s Chapel. Additional information from BBC

