What happens when an extended family with different personalities and agendas come together for Christmas?

New upcoming movies a Merry X-Mess, and the second-ever Kenyan Christmas feature, the Nyatis have to get through the seven days of Christmas without killing each other.

Chaos erupts when the competitive family matriarch Zawadi invites her equally competitive sister from the village to help her win the annual family Christmas choir competition at church.

Meanwhile, Zawadi tries to meddle in her son’s love life, while her daughter, visiting from America, grapples with the African traditions that her uncle tries to impose on her children and the allure of moving back home for good.

As modern beliefs and traditions clash, and with the ultimate choir competition bringing out the worst and best in them, can the spirit of Christmas bring joy to the Nyati family?

Directed by Gilbert Lukalia (Mission to Rescue), A Merry X-Mess is written by Damaris Irungu (Pepeta and Crime and Justice).

Irungu describes A Merry X-Mess as a “fun, escapist, heart-warming delight” that can be enjoyed by families across Africa.

“This is a story about family, Christmas and all the joy that Christmas brings.

I’ve always wanted to tell a Christmas story that can resonate with Kenyans and the rest of the continent,” says Irungu. “I am hoping this one travels. We also hope that people will love our characters so much that they’ll want to spend another Christmas with them, Irungu says.

The films stars Regina Re, Melissa Kiplagat, Bruce Makau, Sheila Munyiva, Mufasa Kibet, Joel Kennedy Otukho and Naomi Ramtu.

A Merry X-Mess premieres exclusively on Showmax on 15 December.