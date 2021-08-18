Kenya’s top podcasts right now

Kenyans are gravitating more towards humour and empowering-centric podcasts.

Spotify has released data on who and what Kenyans are listening to on the platform. It is great to see that Kenyans are leaning more and more towards local content. Among the top most listened to podcasts in the country, the top three are locally made. ‘The Mics Are Open’ is the number one podcast in the country. The podcast gives a slightly skewed look at life through the lens of 3 radio presenters, G Money, Calvin and Andy Young , in Nairobi, Kenya. Adelle Onyango’s Legally Clueless is second most listened to and The Sandwich Podcast is third.

From the above, it is clear that Kenyans are navigating towards content that is humorous and empowering. “Kenyans are clearly loving homegrown podcasts, and this can also be seen with the new podcasters that are coming up on Spotify. Podcasts such as The Mettā Podcast, Surviving Nairobi, and The Spread are just a few examples of shows rising in popularity that explore various genres,” Spotify said in a statement.

Check out the top ten podcasts listened to by Kenyans: