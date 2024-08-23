Kenya’s top researchers honored as National Research Fund unveils prestigious awards

The prestigious awards were unveiled during the closing ceremony of the inaugural Kenya National Research Festival 2024.

The National Research Fund has launched the National Outstanding Research Awards to recognize and celebrate exceptional contributions to research and innovation in Kenya.

Among those honored were Professor Mary Abukutsa-Onyango for her pioneering research in agricultural sciences, particularly in the promotion and sustainability of indigenous vegetables and plants, which has significantly contributed to food security and nutrition in Kenya and beyond.

Dr. Oscar Omondi Donde was recognized for his dedication to environmental sustainability, particularly in water resource management and ecosystem health. His leadership at Egerton University and his numerous research initiatives have advanced environmental conservation in Africa.

Christine Wayua Musyimi was also honored for her innovative approach to community mental health, significantly improving access to mental health care in Kenya’s underserved regions.

Additionally, Eng. Aggrey Shitsukane Shisiali was celebrated for his contributions to electrical and electronics engineering, particularly in technical and vocational education and training (TVET). His expertise in automation and telecommunications has elevated Kenya’s engineering education standards.

This year’s awards also featured the introduction of the Lifetime Research Awards, which honor researchers whose work has significantly shaped the research landscape in Kenya.

Among the recipients were Professor David Musyimi Ndetei for his work in psychiatry and mental health, Professor Ruth Nduati for her pioneering research in paediatric public health and the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, and Professor Paul Kamau Mbugua for his contributions to plant taxonomy, biosystematics, and biodiversity conservation.