Kenya’s tourism set to reap big from APTA conference

Kenya is set to benefit big from the Association for the Promotion of Tourism to Africa (APTA) forum set to be held on the 13th and 14th of September in Chicago.

The forum which is the world’s largest meeting platform for travel agents brings together approximately 200 travel agents who are committed to selling destinations in Africa.

Kenya hopes by participating in the forum, it will help position the country as a top of mind destination to the US trade selling Africa and thus provide the country with a competitive advantage over other African destinations.

The US market continues to top as Kenya’s tourist source market recording a 9.391 % growth in the 2019 half year (Jan.-June) compared to the same period last year.

The market reported 110,668 arrivals up from 101,167 posted in the same period in 2018.

The direct flights from JKIA to JFK International airport are expected to have more impact on tourist arrivals from these markets.

Commenting on Kenya’s participation, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Betty Radier said that the forum was a great opportunity to market Kenya’s Unique Selling points and actively push the destination to a larger Audience

“Through KTB, Kenya will be one of the lead participants at the national forum this year. This will help us increase our visibility as a destination. We will receive publicity on APTA’s online and offline platforms which will enhance a more effective distribution and sales system for Kenya” she said.

“For the Kenya to remain competitive we need to profile our tourism in global forums, especially those that give us an opportunity to share Kenya’s top and signature products and promote destination Kenya to the big markets, the APTA forum will give us this opportunity”. she added.

KTB will be focusing on increasing the number of APTA members selling Kenya from the current 75% to 90%. It will offer a great opportunity for agents to learn new ways of promoting the destination so that they are well informed to recommend and sell more Kenya holidays to their clients.

The agents will sell more Kenya holidays once they are trained on the destination’s unique selling points.