Kenya’s TV stars tell all about their love lives

4 TV cast members open about what love means to them, and share their best moments on and off set.

The stars of Kenya’s popular TV shows; Single Kiasi, Pete and Our Perfect wedding had a sit down to discuss what love means to them, and share their best moments on set acting in their various shows. It was an hour-long event themed ‘Maisha Mapenzi’ in which Pascal Tokodi and Peter Kamau (Selina), Angie Mulay (Our Perfect Wedding) and Minnie Kariuki (Single Kiasi) sat down with Amina Abdi Rabar shared their experiences including the challenges they have had to face in their world of fame.

Pascal, when asked about his wedding said, “It was a music video. Someone leaked our wedding photos and we had to put together a music video overnight to avoid the cameras. It was supposed to be a private wedding but one of our guests sent the photos to social media against our will and the news broke online in hours. It is not what we intended for our wedding, and we had to get round to managing it in the best way we knew how.”

Biko on the other hand began to fidget when questioned about his relationship status. He said he is “dating, and later mentioned that he “has a wife.” Online fans were excited to learn that he is not just Mr.Fit it, a name he has come to be known as off his character on Selina – but also that he has actually managed to fix his own life. On whether he would be introducing his wife to his fans, he said “I like to keep my private life out of the limelight. I already share a large part of my life with my fans, and it can get overwhelming. I will not be sharing my private and family life with my fans because that is my escape. Being famous has many challenges, and for now I prefer to leave things as they are.”

Angie Mulay spoke about hosting the ultimate love show Our Perfect Wedding and Our Fifth Anniversary show, a spin-off of OPW now airing on Maisha Magic Plus. The soft-spoken host gave an account of behind the scenes events that happen as couples are planning for weddings, down to some unfortunate scenarios that couples experience on their wedding days. “I have had to move shows because the weddings get cancelled or one of the partners changes their mind. Hosting a wedding show has however changed my outlook to love. I got married during the pandemic and continually seeing new couples celebrating their weddings is a constant reminder to me that a wedding is a ceremony, but a marriage is a lifetime commitment. When the lights go out and you are left with your partner to begin life, that is when true love begins. OPW for me is the glitz and glam, The Fifth Anniversary is the true reflection of what marriage is. I get to take these lessons with me every week.”

Minnie Kariuki, who plays Mariah in the hit series Single Kiasi, narrated her inspiration to play the role that she currently has on the show. She said, “My craft is that I am an actor and that is what I do for a living. You can only inspire people, your fans and even the younger upcoming artists through your success. My role on the show Single Kiasi and who I am as a person are very different. I have had to deal with some very painful and deep experiences in my past life to be able to play the roles that I have featured on. Looking back and having to recover from those experiences have helped me authentically bring out some of the best scenes where I have been casted. My husband is also very understanding of what I do for a living and truthfully speaking, he has also benefited from it…if you know what I mean!” Minne Kariuki and Charles Muigai aka Lugz Kenya held their traditional wedding (ruracio) ceremony on December 11, 2021.

Watch the full #MaishaMapenzi cast show/interview with Pascal, Biko, Angie and Minnie via the DStv Kenya Youtube page.